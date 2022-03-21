Duke Energy (DUK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $106.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.06% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electric utility had gained 5.25% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 5.76% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Duke Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Duke Energy to post earnings of $1.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.35%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.46 billion, up 5.12% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.46 per share and revenue of $26.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.2% and +4.24%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. Duke Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Duke Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.23. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.37.

It is also worth noting that DUK currently has a PEG ratio of 3.17. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.38 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

