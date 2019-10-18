Duke Energy (DUK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $95.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.16% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.39% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.95%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the electric utility had gained 0.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 0.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.1%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DUK as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 8, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.72, up 4.24% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.81 billion, up 2.78% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.98 per share and revenue of $25.10 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.51% and +2.35%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DUK should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% lower within the past month. DUK is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note DUK's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.12. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.02.

It is also worth noting that DUK currently has a PEG ratio of 3.9. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.9 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

