Duke Energy (DUK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $104.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.51% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.42% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electric utility had lost 0.19% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 1.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Duke Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.99, down 3.88% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.15 billion, up 6.53% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% lower. Duke Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Duke Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.93. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.27.

Investors should also note that DUK has a PEG ratio of 3.58 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

