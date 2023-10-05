Duke Energy (DUK) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Duke Energy (DUK) reached $85.48, with a -0.74% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.12%.

Shares of the electric utility witnessed a loss of 1.57% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Utilities sector with its loss of 8.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.53%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Duke Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.03, marking a 14.04% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $8.2 billion, reflecting a 2.97% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.60 per share and a revenue of $29.52 billion, indicating changes of +6.26% and +1.33%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% lower. Duke Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Duke Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.14, which means Duke Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that DUK has a PEG ratio of 2.52. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.59 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

