Duke Energy (DUK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $89.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.87% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the electric utility had lost 1.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 1.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.1%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Duke Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 8, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Duke Energy to post earnings of $1.14 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.7 billion, up 0.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.61 per share and revenue of $29.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.45% and +0.93%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% lower. Duke Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Duke Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.14 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.57, so we one might conclude that Duke Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, DUK's PEG ratio is currently 2.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DUK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

