Duke Energy (DUK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $90.56, marking a -1.15% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the electric utility had gained 0.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 0.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

Duke Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.14, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.7 billion, up 0.17% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.61 per share and revenue of $29.41 billion, which would represent changes of +6.45% and +0.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% lower. Duke Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Duke Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.75, which means Duke Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that DUK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DUK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

