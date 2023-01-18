Duke Energy (DUK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Duke Energy (DUK) closed the most recent trading day at $102.25, moving -1.89% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.56% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the electric utility had gained 4% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 3.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Duke Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 9, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.11, up 18.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.58 billion, up 5.52% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% lower. Duke Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Duke Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.68, so we one might conclude that Duke Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, DUK's PEG ratio is currently 3.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DUK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.