Duke Energy (DUK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Duke Energy (DUK) closed the most recent trading day at $80.11, moving -1.4% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the electric utility had lost 14.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 16.95%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.5%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DUK as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect DUK to post earnings of $1.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.61%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.32 billion, up 2.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.20 per share and revenue of $25.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.77% and +1.52%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DUK. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower. DUK currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, DUK currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.58, which means DUK is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that DUK currently has a PEG ratio of 3.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DUK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

