Duke Energy (DUK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Duke Energy (DUK) closed the most recent trading day at $101.95, moving -0.36% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the electric utility had lost 2.15% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's loss of 3.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Duke Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 10, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.97, down 5.83% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.15 billion, up 6.52% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% lower. Duke Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Duke Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.14, so we one might conclude that Duke Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that DUK has a PEG ratio of 3.54 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

