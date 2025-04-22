Duke Energy (DUK) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $122.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.96% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 2.51% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 2.66%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.71%.

The electric utility's shares have seen an increase of 1.71% over the last month, surpassing the Utilities sector's loss of 0.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.86%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Duke Energy in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 6, 2025. On that day, Duke Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.5%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8 billion, indicating a 4.26% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.32 per share and revenue of $31.72 billion, which would represent changes of +7.12% and +4.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Duke Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Duke Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.98.

It's also important to note that DUK currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, placing it within the top 15% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

