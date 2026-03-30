Duke Energy (DUK) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Duke Energy (DUK) ended the recent trading session at $131.71, demonstrating a +1.32% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.73%.

The electric utility's shares have seen a decrease of 0.66% over the last month, surpassing the Utilities sector's loss of 4.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.34%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Duke Energy in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.86, indicating a 5.68% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.45 billion, up 2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.71 per share and a revenue of $33.29 billion, demonstrating changes of +6.34% and +3.25%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.04% upward. Duke Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Duke Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.38. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.45 of its industry.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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