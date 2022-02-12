Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Duke Energy's shares on or after the 17th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.98 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$3.94 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Duke Energy has a trailing yield of 3.9% on the current share price of $99.75. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Duke Energy can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. It paid out 79% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings.

NYSE:DUK Historic Dividend February 12th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Duke Energy, with earnings per share up 5.8% on average over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests Duke Energy has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Duke Energy has increased its dividend at approximately 3.0% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Duke Energy? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Duke Energy more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Duke Energy for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Duke Energy has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

