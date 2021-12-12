Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) insiders sold US$5.7m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

The fact that multiple Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Duke Energy

The Chairman, Lynn Good, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.0m worth of shares at a price of US$86.99 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$102, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 13% of Lynn Good's holding.

Insiders in Duke Energy didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:DUK Insider Trading Volume December 12th 2021

Duke Energy Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw some Duke Energy insider selling. Executive VP & COO Dhiaa Jamil only netted US$39k selling shares, in that period. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the selling simply isn't sufficiently substantial to be of much use as a signal.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Duke Energy insiders own about US$85m worth of shares. That equates to 0.1% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Duke Energy Tell Us?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. But given the selling was modest, we're not worried. We're a little cautious about the insider selling at Duke Energy. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Duke Energy has 4 warning signs (1 is significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

