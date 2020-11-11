Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.965 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DUK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.12% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $97.14, the dividend yield is 3.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DUK was $97.14, representing a -6.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $103.79 and a 56.35% increase over the 52 week low of $62.13.

DUK is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Exelon Corporation (EXC) and Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL). DUK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.81. Zacks Investment Research reports DUK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .28%, compared to an industry average of -2.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DUK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DUK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DUK as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Uranium & Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FUTY with an increase of 15.59% over the last 100 days. NLR has the highest percent weighting of DUK at 8.62%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.