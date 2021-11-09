Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.985 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DUK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.07% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $101.42, the dividend yield is 3.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DUK was $101.42, representing a -6.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $108.38 and a 18.54% increase over the 52 week low of $85.56.

DUK is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Southern Company (SO) and Exelon Corporation (EXC). DUK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.88. Zacks Investment Research reports DUK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.95%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to DUK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DUK as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)

VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR)

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NLR with an increase of 4.62% over the last 100 days. XLU has the highest percent weighting of DUK at 8.28%.

