Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.965 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DUK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.12% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $83.67, the dividend yield is 4.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DUK was $83.67, representing a -19.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $103.79 and a 34.67% increase over the 52 week low of $62.13.

DUK is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) and Exelon Corporation (EXC). DUK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.81. Zacks Investment Research reports DUK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .15%, compared to an industry average of -2.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to DUK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have DUK as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)
  • VanEck Vectors Uranium & Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR)
  • iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)
  • Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)
  • Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NLR with an increase of 26.75% over the last 100 days. XLU has the highest percent weighting of DUK at 7.44%.

