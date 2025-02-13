Duke Energy Corp Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.191 billion, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $991 million, or $1.27 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.283 billion or $1.66 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to $7.360 billion from $7.212 billion last year.

Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.191 Bln. vs. $991 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.54 vs. $1.27 last year. -Revenue: $7.360 Bln vs. $7.212 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, Duke Energy expects a rise in earnings in line with estimates.

The company expects annual adjusted income per share of $6.17 to $6.42, in line with analysts’ forecast of $6.33 per share.

For the full-year 2024, Duke Energy has reported adjusted income of $5.90 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.