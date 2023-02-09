Duke Energy Corp Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Duke Energy Corp (DUK):

Earnings: -$531 million in Q4 vs. $732 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.71 in Q4 vs. $0.93 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $869 million or $1.11 per share for the period.

Revenue: $7.35 billion in Q4 vs. $6.12 billion in the same period last year.

