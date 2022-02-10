Duke Energy Corp Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Duke Energy Corp (DUK):

Earnings: $7.32 million in Q4 vs. -$77 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.93 in Q4 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $736 million or $0.94 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.96 per share Revenue: $6.24 billion in Q4 vs. $5.78 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.