Duke Energy Corp Q4 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Duke Energy Corp (DUK):

-Earnings: -$77 million in Q4 vs. $660 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.12 in Q4 vs. $0.88 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $777 million or $1.03 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.03 per share -Revenue: $5.78 billion in Q4 vs. $6.10 billion in the same period last year.

