Duke Energy Corp Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $660 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $464 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $678 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $6.10 billion from $6.12 billion last year.

Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $678 Mln. vs. $605 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.91 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q4): $6.10 Bln vs. $6.12 Bln last year.

