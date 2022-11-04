Duke Energy Corp Q3 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.38 billion, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $1.37 billion, or $1.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.36 billion or $1.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.38 Bln. vs. $1.37 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.81 vs. $1.79 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.84

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.05 - $1.15 Full year EPS guidance: $5.20 - $5.30

