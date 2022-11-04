Markets
DUK

Duke Energy Corp Q3 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

November 04, 2022 — 07:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.38 billion, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $1.37 billion, or $1.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.36 billion or $1.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.38 Bln. vs. $1.37 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.81 vs. $1.79 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.84

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.05 - $1.15 Full year EPS guidance: $5.20 - $5.30

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DUK

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter