Duke Energy Corp Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.21 billion, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $1.38 billion, or $1.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.49 billion or $1.94 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $7.99 billion from $7.84 billion last year.

Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.21 Bln. vs. $1.38 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.59 vs. $1.81 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.96 -Revenue (Q3): $7.99 Bln vs. $7.84 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.55 to $5.65

