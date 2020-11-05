Duke Energy Corp Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) revealed earnings for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $1.27 billion, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $1.33 billion, or $1.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.36 billion or $1.87 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.2% to $6.72 billion from $6.94 billion last year.

Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.36 Bln. vs. $2.99 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.87 vs. $1.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.79 -Revenue (Q3): $6.72 Bln vs. $6.94 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.05 to $5.20

