Duke Energy Corp Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $893 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $751 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $893 million or $1.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.1% to $6.69 billion from $5.76 billion last year.

Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $893 Mln. vs. $751 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.14 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q2): $6.69 Bln vs. $5.76 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.30 to $5.60

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.