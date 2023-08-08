Duke Energy Corp Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Duke Energy Corp (DUK):

Earnings: -$234 million in Q2 vs. $893 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.32 in Q2 vs. $1.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $714 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.98 per share Revenue: $6.58 billion in Q2 vs. $6.56 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.55 to $5.75

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.