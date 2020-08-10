Duke Energy Corp Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Duke Energy Corp (DUK):

-Earnings: -$817 million in Q2 vs. $820 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.13 in Q2 vs. $1.12 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $809 million or $1.08 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.03 per share -Revenue: $5.42 billion in Q2 vs. $5.87 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.05 to $5.45

