Duke Energy Corp Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $765 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $818 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $910 million or $1.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $7.28 billion from $7.01 billion last year.

Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $765 Mln. vs. $818 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.01 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.26 -Revenue (Q1): $7.28 Bln vs. $7.01 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.55 to $5.75

