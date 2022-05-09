Duke Energy Corp Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $818 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $953 million, or $1.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $991 million or $1.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $7.13 billion from $6.15 billion last year.

Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $818 Mln. vs. $953 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.08 vs. $1.25 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.33 -Revenue (Q1): $7.13 Bln vs. $6.15 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $5.30 to $5.60

