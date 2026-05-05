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DUK

Duke Energy Corp Q1 Income Rises

May 05, 2026 — 07:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.536 billion, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $1.365 billion, or $1.76 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.502 billion or $1.93 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.3% to $9.178 billion from $8.249 billion last year.

Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.536 Bln. vs. $1.365 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.97 vs. $1.76 last year. -Revenue: $9.178 Bln vs. $8.249 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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