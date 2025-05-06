Markets
DUK

Duke Energy Corp Q1 Income Climbs, Beats Estimates

May 06, 2025 — 06:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.365 billion, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $1.099 billion, or $1.44 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $8.249 billion from $7.671 billion last year.

Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.365 Bln. vs. $1.099 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.76 vs. $1.44 last year. -Revenue: $8.249 Bln vs. $7.671 Bln last year.

The company has confirmed its 2025 adjusted EPS outlook in the range of $6.17 to $6.42. On average, 19 analysts expect earnings of $6.32 per share for the year.

Duke Energy also reaffirmed its long-term adjusted EPS growth rate of 5% - 7% through 2029.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DUK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.