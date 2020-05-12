Duke Energy Corp Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Duke Energy Corp (DUK):

-Earnings: $899 million in Q1 vs. $900 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.24 in Q1 vs. $1.24 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $824 million or $1.14 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.19 per share -Revenue: $5.95 billion in Q1 vs. $6.16 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.05 to $5.45

