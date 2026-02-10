Duke Energy Corp Announces Decline In Q4 Bottom Line

Markets
(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.169 billion, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $1.191 billion, or $1.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.167 billion or $1.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $7.938 billion from $7.360 billion last year.

Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.169 Bln. vs. $1.191 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.50 vs. $1.54 last year. -Revenue: $7.938 Bln vs. $7.360 Bln last year.

