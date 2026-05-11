Duke Energy CEO Touts $103B Plan as Shareholders Back Board, Voting Reform Fails

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) shareholders reelected the company’s board and approved auditor and executive compensation proposals at the utility’s 2026 annual meeting, while a proposal to eliminate supermajority voting requirements failed despite receiving support from approximately 66% of outstanding shares entitled to vote.

Independent Chair Ted Craver said all director nominees were elected for one-year terms expiring in 2027, each receiving more than 89% of votes cast. Shareholders also ratified Deloitte & Touche as Duke Energy’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2026 with about 95% support among shares represented, and approved the advisory vote on named executive officer compensation with approximately 94% support.

The governance proposal to amend the company’s certificate of incorporation to eliminate supermajority voting requirements did not pass. Craver also recognized board member Marie McKee, who is retiring from the board at the end of the meeting.

CEO Highlights Growth Strategy and Capital Plan

President and Chief Executive Officer Harry Sideris told shareholders that 2025 was “a year defined by execution” and described the company as being at “an inflection point” amid accelerating customer demand, economic growth and technological change.

Sideris said Duke Energy is focused on reliability, resiliency and affordability while preparing its system for long-term growth. He cited $600 million of tax credits and $160 million in energy bill assistance that supported more than 208,000 households across the company’s service territories in 2025. He also said Duke Energy’s average rate changes have been below inflation over the last decade and that its rates remain “well below the national average.”

The CEO highlighted the company’s $103 billion five-year capital plan, which he described as the largest regulated capital plan in the sector and said would drive 9.6% earnings growth. He said the investments are aimed at strengthening the system, increasing capacity and improving reliability.

Sideris also pointed to two strategic transactions announced to support capital funding needs: Brookfield Infrastructure’s $6 billion minority investment in Duke Energy’s Florida business and the sale of the company’s Tennessee local distribution company business to Spire for $2.5 billion, or 1.8 times rate base.

Demand Growth and New Generation

Duke Energy has contracted 7.6 gigawatts of economic development projects under electric service agreements, Sideris said. He said those contracts include protections intended to ensure large-load customers pay their fair share of costs and protect existing customers. As an example, he said a new one-gigawatt data center project in North Carolina could deliver up to $1 billion in net customer benefits over the life of the contract.

The company is pursuing an “all-of-the-above” generation strategy, including nuclear, natural gas, renewables and energy storage. Sideris said Duke Energy added a 100-megawatt battery storage system in North Carolina, the largest on its system to date, and broke ground on 5 gigawatts of new natural gas generation in the Carolinas and Indiana after receiving permitting approvals. Another 2.5 gigawatts of natural gas generation capacity is under development.

Over the next five years, Duke Energy plans to add approximately 14 gigawatts of incremental generation while continuing to modernize what Sideris called the largest transmission and distribution system in the country. He said the company is also pursuing nearly 250 megawatts of power uprates and 20-year life extensions at its nuclear units in the Carolinas.

Questions Focus on Climate, Affordability and Nuclear

During the question-and-answer portion, shareholders asked about decarbonization, retiree benefits, customer affordability, compensation practices, billing remedies and nuclear technology.

Responding to a question about balancing reliability, affordability and decarbonization-oriented rules, Sideris said Duke Energy’s strategy is guided by reliability and affordability while meeting population and economic growth. He said the company uses a diverse resource mix and will continue operating its carbon-free nuclear plants, while solar “continues to play an important role,” particularly with energy storage. Sideris said Duke Energy has reduced carbon emissions by 43% since 2005 and continues to work toward net-zero emissions by 2050, though he added that the path “will not always be linear.”

On customer bills, Sideris said the company recognizes pressure from rising costs and is focused on keeping electric utility increases below inflation. He pointed to efficiency efforts and programs such as the Share the Light Fund, which provides energy bill assistance to eligible customers facing financial hardship.

Asked about small modular reactors, Sideris said Duke Energy operates the largest regulated nuclear fleet in the country, with 11 reactors. He said the company is currently focused on maximizing output from its existing fleet through uprates and life extensions, while preserving optionality for new nuclear generation, including SMRs or large reactor technology. He said any new nuclear project would need to address first-of-a-kind technology risks, supply chain and workforce needs, financial protections for customers and investors, and balance sheet protection during construction.

Compensation and Billing Policies Addressed

Craver defended the company’s use of equity in executive and director compensation, saying Duke Energy aims to align directors and employees with shareholder interests and follows prevalent market practice. He said the company’s plans allow it to issue new shares or buy shares in the open market and that it has used both approaches over time.

On compensation benchmarking, Craver said the board’s Compensation and People Development Committee uses a custom peer group, with advice from an independent consultant, to review executive compensation levels and plan design.

Sideris said Duke Energy maintains multiple channels for employees, customers and shareholders to report potential unethical business practices, including an independent ethics line available 24 hours a day. On billing mistakes, he said the company’s policy is to correct errors and provide appropriate bill adjustments or refunds based on the facts and applicable regulatory requirements, with remedies handled case by case under approved tariffs, state utility laws and company policy.

About Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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