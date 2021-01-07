Markets
Duke Energy Buys 144-MWac Pflugerville Solar Project In Texas From Canadian Solar

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Renewables, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (DUK), said that it has acquired the 144-megawatt Pflugerville Solar project from Recurrent Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ).

The project is under construction in Travis County, Texas, and is expected to achieve commercial operation in mid-2021. The energy generated from the Pflugerville Solar project will be sold to Austin Energy under a 15-year power purchase agreement.

It is the fifth utility-scale project that Duke Energy Renewables has acquired from Recurrent Energy, including the Rambler Solar project in Texas, which reached commercial operation in 2020.

