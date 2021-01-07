Duke Energy Buys 144-MWac Pflugerville Solar Project In Texas From Canadian Solar

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Renewables, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (DUK), said that it has acquired the 144-megawatt Pflugerville Solar project from Recurrent Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ).

The project is under construction in Travis County, Texas, and is expected to achieve commercial operation in mid-2021. The energy generated from the Pflugerville Solar project will be sold to Austin Energy under a 15-year power purchase agreement.

It is the fifth utility-scale project that Duke Energy Renewables has acquired from Recurrent Energy, including the Rambler Solar project in Texas, which reached commercial operation in 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.