Duke Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DUK

In trading on Friday, shares of Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $91.58, changing hands as low as $89.39 per share. Duke Energy Corp shares are currently trading down about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DUK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DUK's low point in its 52 week range is $84.28 per share, with $103.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.90. The DUK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

