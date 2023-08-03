Duke Energy - 5.625% DB REDEEM 15 (DUKB) Price Target Decreased by 8.94% to 28.56

The average one-year price target for Duke Energy - 5.625% DB REDEEM 15 (NYSE:DUKB) has been revised to 28.56 / share. This is an decrease of 8.94% from the prior estimate of 31.36 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.44 to a high of 33.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.46% from the latest reported closing price of 25.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duke Energy - 5.625% DB REDEEM 15. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUKB is 0.51%, an increase of 0.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.23% to 3,946K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,496K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,502K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUKB by 9.21% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 922K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 896K shares, representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUKB by 9.43% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 413K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 372K shares, representing an increase of 9.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUKB by 18.12% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 369K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing an increase of 13.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUKB by 10.41% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 301K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares, representing a decrease of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUKB by 2.69% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.