Duke Energy - 5.625% DB REDEEM 15 (DUKB) Price Target Decreased by 8.94% to 28.56

The average one-year price target for Duke Energy - 5.625% DB REDEEM 15 (NYSE:DUKB) has been revised to 28.56 / share. This is an decrease of 8.94% from the prior estimate of 31.36 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.44 to a high of 33.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.46% from the latest reported closing price of 25.17 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duke Energy - 5.625% DB REDEEM 15. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUKB is 0.51%, an increase of 0.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.23% to 3,946K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,496K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,502K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUKB by 9.21% over the last quarter.
PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 922K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 896K shares, representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUKB by 9.43% over the last quarter.
PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 413K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 372K shares, representing an increase of 9.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUKB by 18.12% over the last quarter.
PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 369K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing an increase of 13.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUKB by 10.41% over the last quarter.
PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 301K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares, representing a decrease of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUKB by 2.69% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- // 1 // 1 Commercial Renewables: Transaction Summary Transaction Overview ▪ On June 10, 2023 Duke Energy entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Brookfield Renewable to sell the Company’s utility - scale solar and wind group for approximately
- # # #
- Form of Restricted Stock Unit Award Agreement under the Duke Energy Corporation 2023 Long-Term Incentive Plan
- Form of Performance Share Award Agreement under the Duke Energy Corporation 2023 Long-Term Incentive Plan
- Common Questions about the Change
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.