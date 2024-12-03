Duke Capital Raises £23.5 Million Through New Shares

Duke Capital (GB:DUKE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Duke Capital Limited announced the successful approval of a resolution at their Extraordinary General Meeting, raising £23.5 million through the issuance of new shares. The company will see 85,454,636 new shares admitted to trading on AIM, increasing the total number of shares to over 509 million. This move is part of Duke’s strategy to provide hybrid capital solutions and deliver attractive returns for shareholders.

For further insights into GB:DUKE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.