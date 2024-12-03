News & Insights

Duke Capital Raises £23.5 Million Through New Shares

December 03, 2024 — 06:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Duke Capital (GB:DUKE) has released an update.

Duke Capital Limited announced the successful approval of a resolution at their Extraordinary General Meeting, raising £23.5 million through the issuance of new shares. The company will see 85,454,636 new shares admitted to trading on AIM, increasing the total number of shares to over 509 million. This move is part of Duke’s strategy to provide hybrid capital solutions and deliver attractive returns for shareholders.

