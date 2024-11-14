Duke Capital Announces £3 Million Retail Offer

Duke Capital (GB:DUKE) has released an update.

Duke Capital Limited is launching a retail offer to raise up to £3 million by issuing new ordinary shares at a price of 27.5 pence each, which represents an 8.9% discount to the previous closing price. This initiative is part of a larger fundraising effort, including a placing, broker option, and subscription, aiming to generate a minimum of £15 million. The retail offer is open to UK investors via financial intermediaries from November 14 to November 22, 2024.

