$DUK stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DUK stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $127,111,780 of trading volume.

$DUK Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DUK:

$DUK insiders have traded $DUK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT ALEXANDER GLENN (EVP & CEO DEF & Midwest) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,002 shares for an estimated $1,646,245 .

. JULIA S JANSON (EVP&CEO, Duke Energy Carolinas) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,160,866

KODWO GHARTEY-TAGOE (EVP, CLO & Corp Sec) sold 9,007 shares for an estimated $1,054,719

LOUIS E. RENJEL (EVP, Chief Corporate Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,270 shares for an estimated $587,560.

$DUK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,106 institutional investors add shares of $DUK stock to their portfolio, and 945 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DUK Government Contracts

We have seen $26,632,664 of award payments to $DUK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$DUK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DUK stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/05, 12/24, 11/25 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 12/24, 11/25 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX purchased up to $15,000 on 12/06.

$DUK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DUK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

