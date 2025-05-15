$DUK stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DUK stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $127,111,780 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DUK:
$DUK Insider Trading Activity
$DUK insiders have traded $DUK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT ALEXANDER GLENN (EVP & CEO DEF & Midwest) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,002 shares for an estimated $1,646,245.
- JULIA S JANSON (EVP&CEO, Duke Energy Carolinas) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,160,866
- KODWO GHARTEY-TAGOE (EVP, CLO & Corp Sec) sold 9,007 shares for an estimated $1,054,719
- LOUIS E. RENJEL (EVP, Chief Corporate Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,270 shares for an estimated $587,560.
$DUK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,106 institutional investors add shares of $DUK stock to their portfolio, and 945 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 10,192,503 shares (+17880.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,243,179,590
- FMR LLC added 2,670,364 shares (+23.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $325,704,297
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC added 2,300,948 shares (+89.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $280,646,627
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,877,010 shares (-11.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $228,938,909
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,676,061 shares (+2.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $204,429,160
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,580,452 shares (+56.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $192,767,730
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,556,155 shares (+2418.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $167,660,139
$DUK Government Contracts
We have seen $26,632,664 of award payments to $DUK over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- IGF::OT::IGF - BASE ELECTRIC: $4,953,359
- IGF::OT::IGF ELECTRIC UTILITIES FOR THE EPA AND NIEHS MAIN CAMPUS IN RTP, NC: $4,120,833
- CAMP LEJEUNE UESC TO 3: $2,643,531
- ELECTRIC UTILITY SERVICES FOR FCC BUTNER FOR THE PERIOD 10/01/2023 THROUGH 09/30/2024.: $2,168,355
- UTILITY ENERGY SERVICE CONTRACT (UESC) CAMP LEJEUNE, NC: $1,583,823
$DUK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DUK stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/05, 12/24, 11/25 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX purchased up to $15,000 on 12/06.
$DUK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DUK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
