DUK Likely to Beat Q1 Earnings Estimates: How to Play the Stock?

Duke Energy DUK is expected to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 5, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.79 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.7%. The consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $8.46 billion, indicating an increase of 2.6% from the year-ago reported figure.



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DUK’s Earnings Surprise History

The company beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 4.77%.



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What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Duke Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +1.31%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Duke Energy carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks Worth a Look

Some stocks in the same industry that also have the combination of factors indicating an earnings beat are Ameren AEE and Eversource Energy ES. Ameren and Eversource Energy have an Earnings ESP of +1.29% and +0.59%, respectively. Both Ameren and Eversource Energy hold a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Factors That are Likely to Have Impacted DUK’s Q1 Performance

Duke Energy is likely to have continued to benefit from its strategic investments in infrastructure modernization and grid resilience, which have improved operational efficiency and reliability. These initiatives are expected to have supported its first-quarter earnings.



Rising electricity demand from Artificial Intelligence-driven data centers and robust economic development across its service territories are expected to have boosted the company’s quarterly earnings.



Duke Energy’s quarterly earnings are expected to have benefited from higher electricity demand driven by unusually prolonged cold weather (in January 2026) across the majority of its service territories. This forces households to run heating systems longer and thus consume more energy. This directly supports higher utility revenues for the company. At the same time, the company is likely to have gained from offering programs like smart thermostat incentives, time-of-use pricing and flexible billing, which help manage demand peaks and improve customer retention while smoothing cash flow.



In January 2026, Duke Energy brought online a 50-MW, four-hour battery energy storage system at its former Allen coal plant. This is expected to have resulted in cost savings, operational efficiency and improved grid reliability. The project qualifies for federal investment tax credits covering about 40% of costs, directly improving near-term financial efficiency and capital recovery.



Higher sales volumes and the implementation of new rates in the electric and gas segments in the first quarter and prior quarters are expected to have enhanced the bottom line.



However, higher operating expenses are likely to have offset some of the positives in the to-be-reported quarter.

DUK Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, the stock has returned 5.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 6%.



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DUK Stock Trading at a Premium

Duke Energy is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry on a forward 12-month P/E basis.



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DUK Stock Returns Lower Than Its Industry

The company’s trailing 12-month return on equity (ROE) of 9.67% is lower than the industry average of 11.06%. ROE, a profitability measure, reflects how effectively a company utilizes its shareholders’ funds to generate income.



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Investment Thesis

Duke Energy is a premier utility service provider offering efficient power and energy services. The company is currently focused on expanding its scale of operations, implementing modern technologies at its facilities and enhancing its renewable generation portfolio by investing heavily in infrastructure and expansion projects. To further expand its renewable portfolio, the company has been focusing on the growing electric vehicle (EV) market. Duke Energy has more than 600 EVs in its fleet, including more than 220 on-road vehicles.



Duke Energy relies heavily on interstate pipelines to transport natural gas under firm service agreements, making its operations vulnerable to supply or capacity disruptions caused by operational failures, extreme weather, cyber or security events or regulatory actions. Any constraints on natural gas infrastructure development could disrupt supply, reduce earnings and limit future growth opportunities.

End Note

Duke Energy is expanding its operations by investing in modern technology, renewable energy and the growing EV market. However, its reliance on interstate natural gas pipelines exposes it to risks like supply disruptions, regulatory issues and infrastructure constraints that could impact earnings and growth.



Investors already holding the stock may continue to do so and benefit from earnings growth. However, given its premium valuation and lower ROE, new investors may prefer to wait for a more attractive entry point.





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Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eversource Energy (ES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.