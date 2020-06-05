DUK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $90.39, changing hands as high as $90.98 per share. Duke Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DUK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DUK's low point in its 52 week range is $62.13 per share, with $103.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.97. The DUK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.