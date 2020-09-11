Duisburger Unveils New FLEXITY Low-floor Tram In Germany

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Transportation announced the company has delivered first new FLEXITY low-floor tram for Duisburger Verkehrsgesellschaft AG in Germany. The test and approval runs on the local network will start shortly. The company said the modern trams are equipped with the world's first approved image-based driver assistance system known as the Obstacle Detection and Assistance System, which helps to prevent collisions.

Around 1,000 FLEXITY trams from Bombardier are in operation in 42 German cities and more than 5,000 trams and light rail vehicles from Bombardier are in passenger service or on order worldwide.

