DUG Technology’s Director Expands Shareholding Portfolio

DUG Technology Ltd (AU:DUG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

DUG Technology Ltd has announced a change in the shareholding of director Francesco Sciarrone, who acquired an additional 52,631 ordinary shares through Saroda Holdings Pty Ltd, bringing his total indirect holding to 612,631 shares. This acquisition follows shareholder approval at the annual general meeting, reflecting potential strategic moves by company leadership.

For further insights into AU:DUG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.