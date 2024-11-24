News & Insights

DUG Technology’s Director Expands Shareholding Portfolio

November 24, 2024 — 11:37 pm EST

DUG Technology Ltd (AU:DUG) has released an update.

DUG Technology Ltd has announced a change in the shareholding of director Francesco Sciarrone, who acquired an additional 52,631 ordinary shares through Saroda Holdings Pty Ltd, bringing his total indirect holding to 612,631 shares. This acquisition follows shareholder approval at the annual general meeting, reflecting potential strategic moves by company leadership.

