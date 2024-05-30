DUG Technology Sees Shift in Shareholder Voting Power

DUG Technology Ltd (AU:DUG) has released an update.

DUG Technology Ltd has reported a change in the voting power of substantial holder Perennial Value Management Limited (PVM), with an increase from 8.70% to 9.71%. This change comes after a series of market transactions including both purchases and sales by financial institutions such as HSBC and Northern Trust. The reported transactions reflect active trading and a dynamic shift in the substantial holdings of the company’s voting shares.

