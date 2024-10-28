News & Insights

DUG Technology Reports Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Investments

October 28, 2024 — 10:08 pm EDT

DUG Technology Ltd (AU:DUG) has released an update.

DUG Technology Ltd reported a 9% increase in Q1 FY25 revenue to US$14 million, despite a 28% drop in EBITDA due to strategic investments in the Middle East and new imaging technology. The company secured US$12.9 million in new projects and successfully raised A$30 million to boost growth opportunities. With a growing services pipeline and technological advancements, DUG is poised for significant expansion.

