DUG Technology Reports Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Investments

DUG Technology Ltd (AU:DUG) has released an update.

DUG Technology Ltd reported a 9% increase in Q1 FY25 revenue to US$14 million, despite a 28% drop in EBITDA due to strategic investments in the Middle East and new imaging technology. The company secured US$12.9 million in new projects and successfully raised A$30 million to boost growth opportunities. With a growing services pipeline and technological advancements, DUG is poised for significant expansion.

For further insights into AU:DUG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.