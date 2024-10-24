DUG Technology Opens Share Purchase Plan for Shareholders

DUG Technology Ltd (AU:DUG) has released an update.

DUG Technology Ltd has opened a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) offering existing eligible shareholders the chance to buy up to A$30,000 worth of shares at A$1.90 each, without incurring transaction costs. This plan is available to those on the share register as of October 16, 2024, with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand. Participation is optional, providing shareholders a straightforward opportunity to invest further in the company.

