DUG Technology Ltd Wraps Successful AGM

DUG Technology Ltd (AU:DUG) has released an update.
DUG Technology Ltd, an ASX-listed firm known for its geoscience services and innovative technology, successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting with all resolutions passed. The company is recognized for its cutting-edge high-performance computing and immersion-cooling systems, which play a significant role in its global operations. DUG continues to push the boundaries of geoscientific innovation, enhancing its offerings for a diverse industrial client base.
