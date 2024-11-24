DUG Technology Ltd Updates on Director’s Share Acquisition

DUG Technology Ltd (AU:DUG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

DUG Technology Ltd has announced a change in the indirect ownership of director Louise Bower’s securities, with an acquisition of 10,526 ordinary shares valued at $19,999.40. This change follows shareholder approval at the company’s recent AGM, and highlights the ongoing adjustments in the company’s director holdings.

For further insights into AU:DUG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.