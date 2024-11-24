DUG Technology Ltd Updates on Director’s Share Acquisition

DUG Technology Ltd (AU:DUG) has released an update.
DUG Technology Ltd has announced a change in the indirect ownership of director Louise Bower’s securities, with an acquisition of 10,526 ordinary shares valued at $19,999.40. This change follows shareholder approval at the company’s recent AGM, and highlights the ongoing adjustments in the company’s director holdings.
