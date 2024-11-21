News & Insights

DUG Technology Ltd Announces New Securities Quotation

November 21, 2024 — 09:38 pm EST

DUG Technology Ltd (AU:DUG) has released an update.

DUG Technology Ltd has announced the quotation of nearly 100,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as part of a previously disclosed transaction. This move is likely to attract attention from investors interested in the company’s strategic developments and market performance.

